Reward offered for information on NC man who went missing during camping trip

- A reward is being offered for information on a man who went missing while on a camping trip 20 days ago, according to the McDoweel County Sheriff's Office.

Jason Smith Lewis, 38, was last seen by his mother on Friday, August 10 when she dropped him off near the Northfork River to go camping. He hasn't been heard from since then.

Lewis was reported missing on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 18. Since that time, authorities have conducted multiple air, water and land searches with K-9s and have turned up few, if any, clues to Lewis’ disappearance or whereabouts.

Lewis is described as a white male with sandy brown hair and green eyes. He stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He also has a tattoo on his left leg of a dragon and a tattoo on his back of a spider.

Anyone with information on Lewis' whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (828) 652-4000.