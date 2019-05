- A foundation has been launched in memory of Riley Howell, the UNC Charlotte student who bravely tried to take down the on-campus shooter last month.

The Riley Howell Foundation Fund has been established at The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina to support families affected by gun violence. The initial advisory board will consist of Howell's family and friends including his mother, Natalie.

“I didn’t intend to give Riley to the world, but now that he belongs to everyone, we hope his willingness to put others first can be an inspiration,” she said. “If thinking of Riley sparks any one of us to reach out and care more about others, to help rather than be indifferent or cause harm, then his legacy can be remarkably meaningful."

Howell has received praise for his bravery in trying to take down the UNC Charlotte gunman, who ended up killing two students, including Howell, and injuring many more.

Tax deductible donations can be made at the foundation fund’s website, rileyhowellfoundation.org, or through CFWNC’s website at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/1443146.