- One of the victims of the UNC Charlotte shooting was honored by Charlotte Mecklenburg Police on Wednesday.

Student Riley Howell was recognized with the Civilian Medal of Valor today during CMPD's Annual Award Ceremony.

Howell was hailed a hero during the campus shooting. Police say he tackled the accused gunman, stopping him from taking more lives.

Howell’s family was there to accept the medal in his honor.

Reed Parlier was also killed in the campus shooting. Both Howell and Parlier were given degrees in memoriam at this year's graduation.