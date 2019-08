- One year from now President Trump will be in Charlotte to accept the party’s nomination for the fall election. This week, to celebrate the countdown to convention, RNC leaders kicked off a three-day bus tour across the Carolinas.

The bus wrapped in the RNC 2020 logo was parked outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame Tuesday morning.

“Let’s have a successful and safe event and celebrate that Charlotte is a non-partisan rock star,” said Marcia Lee Kelly, the President and CEO of the RNC.

Kelly says the convention will celebrate Charlotte and the Carolinas. She pushed the bi-partisan effort it takes to host such an event.

“We have republicans and democrats and 15,000 members of the media coming so this is good for the region,” Kelly added.

The convention is expected to bring a more than $100 million boost to the local economy. It takes money to host the convention and volunteers. Leaders are focused on raising $70 million to pay for the convention and recruiting 8,000 volunteers.

“Lots has to be done. We have to raise the money to pay for the convention. We have to find vendors and volunteers,” said John Lassiter who serves as the president of the Charlotte host committee. The non-partisan group is dedicated to hosting and funding the convention which takes place August 24- 27, 2020.

Lassiter says public safety is very important throughout this process which will include a lot of planning from multiple agencies who are already working for next year.

“We are working with CMPD Chief and the Secret Service along with the FBI all of whom are very focused on making sure it’s a safe place during the convention in Charlotte,” said Lassiter.

“I’m really excited as a council member for this event. There has been some controversy about it and I think we’ve done the right thing by agreeing to host the convention. You will start to see the benefits for the city as this thing unfolds,” said Ed Driggs who serves on the Charlotte City Council.

This will be the second political convention the city of Charlotte has hosted in 10 years. In 2012, Charlotte welcomed the DNC and thousands of visitors. Since then, the city has added more hotel rooms, restaurants and added more terminals at the airport.

Volunteer sign up is open. Organizers are asking people to sign up and register. Once you have created a profile someone will be back in touch with you. Large groups or organizations that are interested in volunteering are also encouraged to sign up.

You can get involved by clicking here, or sending an email to volunteer@charlottein2020.com.