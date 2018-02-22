Rock Hill High to have extra security Friday after Snapchat threat in Ohio

- Additional law enforcement will be on hand at Rock Hill High School as a precaution Friday after a threat was circulated on Snapchat against a school with the same name. App users click here.

According to Rock Hill Schools, the situation does not involve on of their schools. A student made a threat on Snapchat in Ohio at a different Rock Hill High School.

The student in Ohio has been arrested, but the district says it is taking extra precaution to provide additional reassurances to students and parents.

Rock Hill Schools tweeted out the alert to students and their families about 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

"IMPORTANT ALERT: Students and parents at Rock Hill High may be seeing a threat circulated on Snapchat. Please be careful spreading false information. The situation DOES NOT involve our Rock Hill School. A student made a threat on Snapchat in OHIO at a DIFFERENT Rock Hill High School. The student involved in OHIO has been arrested. However, as extra precaution and to provide additional reassurances to students and parents, we will have additional law enforcement on campus tomorrow."

On Thursday, Salisbury High School in Salisbury, NC was placed on "code orange" following numerous general threats to schools across the country with "SHS" in their name.