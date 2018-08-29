Rock Hill Police: Death of 2-year-old boy was "a terrible accident"

- Police in Rock Hill are saying the death of a toddler was a "terrible accident," and are not charging the boy's father, who was home with him, at this time.

Officials say based on their investigation, 2-year-old Lamartray Adams, Jr. walked out of his house and got inside of the family's car. The door then shut and locked behind him, leaving him unable to get out.

His father was asleep at the time of the incident, and woke up believing the boy was missing.

The father and neighbors found the boy's body inside of the car around 4:40 p.m. on August 26. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Rock Hill Police along with SLED investigated the death, and concluded that it doesn't appear that Adams Jr. was left in the car by his father, and that his death was indeed an accident.

No charges will be filed, pending the results of a toxicology report.