Rock Hill to roll out free electric bus service Rock Hill to roll out free electric bus service 06 2019 05:50PM By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 07 2019 11:30AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 06 2019 05:50PM EDT ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Neighbors in Rock Hill will soon be riding in style, for free!</p><p>The City of Rock Hill is rolling out a new electric bus system. Seven buses will go along four routes, seven days a week.</p><p>The buses include free wifi, phone charging stations, and infotainment screens. The City of Rock Hill is rolling out a new electric bus system. Seven buses will go along four routes, seven days a week.

The buses include free wifi, phone charging stations, and infotainment screens. Traffic is backing up in both directions on I-85 as emergency crews respond to two separate wrecks on the interstate near University City Blvd., according to Medic.

The first accident happened around 12:28 p.m. on I-85 northbound at Exit 43 University City Blvd. Multiple injuries were reported in the crash. The extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

A second crash occurred about 10 minutes later on I-85 southbound at mile marker 43. Injuries are unknown at this time. The Iredell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a wanted man.

Joshua Rick Bass, 32, of Cleveland, NC, currently has active warrants for arrest for felony possession of counterfeit instrument, felony larceny of a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bass also is wanted for questioning in connection to several stolen four wheelers, and dirt bikes in eastern Iredell County. A Davidson restaurant has paid thousands in back wages and liquidated damages to multiple employees for violating the minimum wage and overtime provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division.

North Harbor Club LLC has paid a total of $16,859 to 18 employees after investigators found that the restaurant violated wage requirements when they deducted a portion of the employees' pay to purchase uniforms. This action caused the workers' hourly wages to dip below the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

Investigators also found the employer failed to pay one hourly employee overtime for hours worked over 40 in a workweek, due to the employer failing to combine the hours from shifts the employee worked as a busser and a food runner. Most Recent

NC man wanted on felony larceny, counterfeit charges
Police: 3 students had thousands of fentanyl pills on campus
Death penalty possible for man accused of killing Hania Aguilar
Minimum wage and overtime pay violations found at Davidson restaurant
Man who sent FBI physical evidence of 'Bigfoot' waited 43 years to learn they took him seriously NC man wanted on felony larceny, counterfeit charges Police: 3 students had thousands of fentanyl pills on campus Death penalty possible for man accused of killing Hania Aguilar Death penalty possible for man accused of killing Hania Aguilar Minimum wage and overtime pay violations found at Davidson restaurant Minimum wage and overtime pay violations found at Davidson restaurant Man who sent FBI physical evidence of 'Bigfoot' waited 43 years to learn they took him seriously 