- Another wet finish to the week!

Areas of rain will linger through the evening hours before finally moving out after 11 p.m. or so. We've still got several Flood Advisories and Warnings in effect after 1-2+ inches of rain over the past 24 hours.

In its wake, patchy fog is developing, and could linger through the early morning hours Saturday. Other than that, we'll dry out a bit Saturday afternoon before the next storm system moves in by Sunday.

Rain will once again be possible from Sunday through the New Year. That includes New Year's Eve plans on Monday night.

NCDOT has issued a warning to motorists this afternoon stating that multiple roads have been temporarily closed due to flooding. Several impassable roads have been reported, particularly in western counties.

If you have to be on the roads, NCDOT reminds you to slow down and leave extra room between your vehicle and those in front of you.

If you come across a flooded or barricaded road remember to turn around, don't drown. Any standing water could be hiding hazards like debris or downed power lines-- don't around a barricade or move it off of the road.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog. Lingering showers early. Low 49.

Saturday: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 65.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of mainly PM showers. High 58.

