Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog. Lingering showers early. Low 49.
Saturday: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 65.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of mainly PM showers. High 58.
Join us for the complete Neighborhood Storm Watch forecast today on FOX 46 News @ 10!
Posted Jul 05 2019 09:59AM EDT
Updated Jul 05 2019 12:03PM EDT
Alelia Murphy of Harlem, who is believed to be the oldest living person in the United States, turns 114 on Saturday.
Born on July 6, 1905 in North Carolina, the supercentenarian will be feted a day earlier at the Harlem State Office Building from 6 - 8 p.m.
Murphy raised two children by herself after her husband died at an early age, according to the African American Caucus of the 1199 SEIU.
Posted Jul 05 2019 08:51PM EDT
Updated Jul 05 2019 09:14PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Security camera video shows the before, during and after of the massive explosion that ripped through a Ballantyne home Tuesday afternoon.
Rich Campe, who lives next door on James Jack Lane, was home at the time. His outside security camera captured the terrifying moments.
"The video show calmness in one moment, and then an instant explosion with chaos," Campe told FOX 46. "
Posted Jul 05 2019 06:40PM EDT
Updated Jul 05 2019 09:59PM EDT
A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot inside a popular Uptown hotel Friday night.
The incident happened about 5:50 p.m. at the Le Meridian Hotel, located at 555 S. McDowell Street. Police said the shooting appeared to have occurred in a hallway. One victim, an adult male, was shot twice and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
A second person, who is believed to be the suspect, was located at 3rd Street and Interstate 277 running from the scene. That person received a graze to his ear and was taken to the hospital for treatment.