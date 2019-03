- A man is on the run after sheriff's deputies say he abused a 4-year-old boy.

Brandon Scott Meeks is wanted following an investigation into child abuse that began in December 2018 after the child was brought to the hospital with non-accidental injuries to his genitals and bruising on his body.

Investigators developed Meeks along with the boy's mother, Hannah Eller, were suspects in the case. The investigation also revealed that Meeks had held the boy underwater in a bathtub as punishment. According to deputies, Eller was aware of the abuse and was even present when some of it occurred.

Meeks and Eller were both charged with child abuse. Eller was arrested on Sat., March 9 and was placed in the Rowan County Jail under a $75,000 bond.

Meeks, however, is still at large and is also wanted for failing to appear for unrelated court dates. He is now on the Rowan County Sheriff's Most Wanted List.

He is believed to be in the Salisbury, New London or Albemarle area. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 704-216-8687, 704-216-8711 or 704-216-8739.