Safety tips for kayakers, boaters on swift waters

- A man hung onto debris in the Catawba River for nearly two hours on Wednesday before firefighters finally pulled out of the chilly water.

"Kayaking on a river that's at flood stage is a very dangerous thing to do,” said Aaron Peeler, teaches swift water rescue at the National Whitewater Center.

The best thing to do is stay out of the water. First responders worked for 90 minutes to get a man out of the river who had fallen out of his kayak and was clinging to debris.

Peeler and says even experienced kayakers can have trouble in the water.

RELATED: Crews rescue stranded kayaker from Catawba River

"Still to this day the leading cause of death is drowning and so everybody you know, may know how to swim but when you get in certain environments exhaustion can catch on, shock, hypothermia, all kinds of things could play into that factor to make your swimming a little less efficient,” he said.

He suggests scouting sections of the water that you're going to get in, always wearing a life-jacket, and staying away from the South Fork River near the bridge.

"So if you find yourself in a low-head dam it's going to retain you and it's going to hold you and that is a very dangerous section of river at any time of the year."

In this man's case the debris likely saved his life but in most cases it can be life-threatening.

"There are lots of inherent risks that you have to be aware of especially in a flood stage river so we always advise paddling in a flood stage river is not a good idea."