"This young man and his friends let our officers join in their game of hoops at 4 a.m.," the Salisbury Police Department shared on Facebook Monday.
Posted Jun 16 2019 09:45PM EDT
The maker of Ragu pasta sauces has issued a recall for some of its products due to the possibility of plastic fragments inside the jars.
Mizkan America said it is recalling several varieties, including Ragu Chunky Tomato Garlic and Onion, Ragu Old World Style Traditional, and Ragu Old World Style Meat sauce.
Publix said two of the varieties were sold in its stores; however, the manufacturer noted the affected products were shipped to retailers nationwide.
Posted Jun 16 2019 10:50AM EDT
Updated Jun 17 2019 05:56AM EDT
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) -- Alexander County officials responding to a house fire found a woman and child inside dead. Police say a person of interest has been taken into custody.
Officials responded to a call of a house fire around 11 p.m. on Saturday. As hotspots were being put out, two bodies, barely recognizable, were discovered, sheriff's told FOX 46.
FOX 46 interviewed neighbors who said they knocked on the door when they noticed the fire but there was no answer.
Posted Jun 16 2019 12:12PM EDT
Updated Jun 16 2019 12:14PM EDT
A victim suffered life threatening injuries after being shot in east Charlotte on Sunday, according to authorities.
Around 5:30 a.m. officers responded to calls about a victim suffering from gunshot wounds at 5600 Independence Boulevard. The gunshot victim was transported to Atrium Main.
Police are speaking with witnesses and say there is no suspect at this time.