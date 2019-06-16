The maker of Ragu pasta sauces has issued a recall for some of its products due to the possibility of plastic fragments inside the jars.

Mizkan America said it is recalling several varieties, including Ragu Chunky Tomato Garlic and Onion, Ragu Old World Style Traditional, and Ragu Old World Style Meat sauce.

Publix said two of the varieties were sold in its stores; however, the manufacturer noted the affected products were shipped to retailers nationwide.