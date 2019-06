- Officers with the Salisbury Police Department were called out to a local neighborhood early Monday morning following a noise complaint. Three young men were observed playing basketball in the middle of the street around 4 a.m.

As officers arrived at the scene, the only thing the young men asked was "if they could finish their game" so the responding officers agreed to let them finish if they would let them play.

"This young man and his friends let our officers join in their game of hoops at 4 a.m.," the Salisbury Police Department shared on Facebook Monday.