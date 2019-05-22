Imagine driving a racecar around Charlotte Motor Speedway without leaving the comfort of your home. Well it's a reality, and the program is being used by professional NASCAR drivers.

Long before 21-year-old William Byron became a monster energy cup series driver for Hendrick Motorsports, he was looking for a competitive edge racing on the internet through iRacing, a subscription based racing game.

"Yeah I started iRacing when I was 13 years old. I remember being around the Charlotte races and I had been to the races since I was a kid, probably six-years-old and then started running on the computer that year when I was 13 and it took a year and a half until I started racing professionally,” Byron said.