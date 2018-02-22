Saturday procession route announced for Rev. Billy Graham
CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - Details on Saturday's funeral procession for the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died in the morning hours of Wednesday, Feb. 21 at the age of 99, have been released.
Billy Graham's casket will be transported from the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove in Asheville to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, Saturday, Feb. 24, according to the Billy Graham Memorial website.
The chapel at the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove will be open 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, and Friday, Feb. 23, and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24.
The property will be closed on Sunday, Feb. 25, and resume normal hours on Monday, Feb. 26. Those wishing to pay their respects may visit the chapel or gather at the recommended viewing areas.
CEREMONIAL DEPARTURE TIME
11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24
CEREMONIAL DEPARTURE LOCATION
Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove
ESTIMATED DEPARTURE TIME OF MOTORCADE FROM THE COVE PROPERTY
11:25 a.m.
CEREMONIAL ARRIVAL TIME AT THE BILLY GRAHAM LIBRARY
3 p.m.
ARRIVAL LOCATION
Billy Graham Library, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201
ROUTES AND POINTS OF INTEREST
11:25 a.m.—Asheville Details
-
Depart the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove; take I-40 E
-
Take Exit 59 (Patton Cove Road, Swannanoa)
-
Turn left at Patton Cove Road
11:35 a.m.—Black Mountain Details
(recommended viewing area is on State Street between Craigmont Road and I-40; see map for details)
- 4. Turn right at US-70 E (W State Street)
- At the intersections of W State Street and Highway 9 (on the right-hand side) is Town Hardware, formerly Black Mountain Drugstore, a place Ruth and Billy Graham used to frequent. Billy often rode his horse there from their home in Montreat 2.3 miles away.
- Just behind Town Hardware, Cherry Street dead-ends at the railroad tracks where the Black Mountain train station used to be. In the 1950s, Billy often boarded trains to Washington or New York at the Black Mountain train station, then flew out from one of those cities to preach internationally.
11:45 a.m.—Continued Route
-
Take ramp onto I-40 E
-
Take Exit 123A toward US-321
-
Merge onto US-321 S
-
Merge onto I-85 N to Charlotte
2:20 p.m.—Charlotte Details
(recommended viewing areas are on Tryon Street between I-277 and Stonewall Street; on Stonewall Street between Tryon Street and South Boulevard; and on South Boulevard between Stonewall Street and Remount Road; see map for details)
- Take Exit 36 (Brookshire Boulevard) toward US-74 E
- Stay right to merge onto Brookshire Boulevard/W Brookshire Freeway
- Stay left to continue on W Brookshire Freeway (I-277 S)
- Take Exit 3B; merge onto 11th Street
- Turn right on N Tryon Street (continue as name changes to S Tryon Street)
- Turn left on Stonewall Street
- Turn right on South Boulevard
- At the intersection of South Boulevard and West Boulevard (on the right-hand side) is Grace Covenant Church, formerly Chalmers Memorial Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, which was five miles from Billy Graham’s childhood home. Graham and his family were members of this church during his childhood and teen years.
- Turn right on Remount Road
- Turn left on S Tryon Street
- Turn right on Billy Graham Parkway
- Turn right into the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association
