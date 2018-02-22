Saturday procession route announced for Rev. Billy Graham

- Details on Saturday's funeral procession for the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died in the morning hours of Wednesday, Feb. 21 at the age of 99, have been released.

Billy Graham's casket will be transported from the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove in Asheville to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, Saturday, Feb. 24, according to the Billy Graham Memorial website.

The chapel at the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove will be open 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, and Friday, Feb. 23, and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24.

The property will be closed on Sunday, Feb. 25, and resume normal hours on Monday, Feb. 26. Those wishing to pay their respects may visit the chapel or gather at the recommended viewing areas.

CEREMONIAL DEPARTURE TIME