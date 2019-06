- A South Carolina man could be facing further charges after deputies pulled him over on I-77 for a traffic violation and discovered marijuana in several different forms, as well as a 'rifle, hooded mask, gloves, and other head coverings' inside the vehicle.

The incident happened on Monday, June 3 on I-77 northbound at mile marker 63.

Deputies pulled over Cameron Austin Turner, 26, of Summerville, SC, for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop a K-9 indicated the presence and odor of narcotics in the car.

During a search of the vehicle, 714.3 grams of marijuana were found in several forms including liquid THC, gummy candies, marijuana buds, and a vacuum packaging device.

Deputies also found a .223 caliber rifle, three fully loaded magazines, a hooded mask, gloves, and other head coverings throughout the car.

Iredell County Sheriff's Office Narcotics detectives are still investigating this matter.

Turner is being held on $50,000 bond on felony marijuana charges.