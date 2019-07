- South Carolina officials in Chesterfield County say they are investigating a suspicious death in Jefferson after a body was found on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Beckham Miller, 74, was found dead in his home on Mine Street in Jefferson Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

According to Sheriff James Dixon, the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, the coroner's office, and SLED were all on the scene.

This is an active investigation and we will have more information as it comes into the newsroom.