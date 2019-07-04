< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. SC woman sent 200 harassing messages from fake accounts, police say SC woman sent 200 harassing messages from fake accounts, police say addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/sc-woman-sent-200-harassing-messages-from-fake-accounts-police-say" addthis:title="SC woman sent 200 harassing messages from fake accounts, police say"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416267962.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var Kathryn Leigh has been charged with harassment for allegedly sending someone hundreds of messages online (Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center) data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/AGDC_suspect%20is%20harassment%20case_070419_1562251359468.jpg_7475775_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/AGDC_suspect%20is%20harassment%20case_070419_1562251359468.jpg_7475775_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/AGDC_suspect%20is%20harassment%20case_070419_1562251359468.jpg_7475775_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/AGDC_suspect%20is%20harassment%20case_070419_1562251359468.jpg_7475775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kathryn Leigh has been charged with harassment for allegedly sending someone hundreds of messages online (Alvin S. Kathryn Leigh has been charged with harassment for allegedly sending someone hundreds of messages online (Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center) Glenn Detention Center) </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416267962-416277635" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/AGDC_suspect%20is%20harassment%20case_070419_1562251359468.jpg_7475775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/AGDC_suspect%20is%20harassment%20case_070419_1562251359468.jpg_7475775_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/AGDC_suspect%20is%20harassment%20case_070419_1562251359468.jpg_7475775_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/AGDC_suspect%20is%20harassment%20case_070419_1562251359468.jpg_7475775_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/AGDC_suspect%20is%20harassment%20case_070419_1562251359468.jpg_7475775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kathryn Leigh has been charged with harassment for allegedly sending someone hundreds of messages online (Alvin S. Posted Jul 04 2019 10:00AM EDT
Updated Jul 04 2019 10:43AM EDT (AP)</strong> - A South Carolina woman has been arrested for allegedly sending more than 200 harassing messages to someone via social media.</p><p>News outlets report 50-year-old Kathryn Leigh Witt was charged with harassment Monday.</p><p>South Carolina Law Enforcement in an arrest warrant <a href="http://www.sled.sc.gov/PressReleases.aspx?MenuID=News">says</a> Witt created multiple fake social media accounts to send the messages, and told the victim they were being “surveilled and monitored.”</p><p>Police say the bombardment caused the victim to “suffer mental and emotional distress.”</p><p>A conviction on a charge of first-degree harassment <a href="https://law.justia.com/codes/south-carolina/2012/title-16/chapter-3/section-16-3-1720/">is punishable</a> by up to three years in prison and a $1,000 fine.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/wjzy_deadly%20shooting_070419_1562250797996.jpg_7475768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/wjzy_deadly%20shooting_070419_1562250797996.jpg_7475768_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/wjzy_deadly%20shooting_070419_1562250797996.jpg_7475768_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/wjzy_deadly%20shooting_070419_1562250797996.jpg_7475768_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/wjzy_deadly%20shooting_070419_1562250797996.jpg_7475768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 46 Charlotte" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Woman found shot to death inside vehicle in north Charlotte</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 09:22AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 10:39AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle Thursday morning in north Charlotte, police said. </p><p>The deadly shooting happened at 8:42 a.m. Thursday, July 4 near the 7200 block of Oakwinds Court. </p><p>As officers arrived at the scene they located a woman inside of a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by Medic. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/crews-battle-massive-fire-at-fort-mill-fireworks-shop" title="'Spectacular fire' destroys at least 2 containers at fireworks store" data-articleId="416236575" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/_A_once_in_a_lifetime_fire___fire_offici_0_7475244_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/_A_once_in_a_lifetime_fire___fire_offici_0_7475244_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/_A_once_in_a_lifetime_fire___fire_offici_0_7475244_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/_A_once_in_a_lifetime_fire___fire_offici_0_7475244_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/_A_once_in_a_lifetime_fire___fire_offici_0_7475244_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Firefighters were actively working to extinguish the large flames Thursday as multiple fireworks exploded. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Spectacular fire' destroys at least 2 containers at fireworks store</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 06:17AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 11:05AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Firefighters in Fort Mill had to dodge exploding rockets to douse a spectacular fire that destroyed at least two containers of fireworks stored for sale on the Fourth of July.</p><p>The fire broke out around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, July 4 at the Davey Jones Fireworks located at 3420 US-21. According to the York County Sheriff's Office, the fire started in containers outside the store. </p><p>The blaze provided for an impressive, though sparsely attended show as shells and rockets burst through the metal containers, sending colorful showers into the air. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/charlotte-mortuary-offers-free-funeral-through-raffle" title="Mortuary shines spotlight on QC's alarming homicide rate" data-articleId="416203897" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/Mortuary_shines_spotlight_on_QC_s_alarmi_0_7474620_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/Mortuary_shines_spotlight_on_QC_s_alarmi_0_7474620_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/Mortuary_shines_spotlight_on_QC_s_alarmi_0_7474620_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/Mortuary_shines_spotlight_on_QC_s_alarmi_0_7474620_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/Mortuary_shines_spotlight_on_QC_s_alarmi_0_7474620_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A local mortuary is trying to bring awareness to the Queen City’s record-pacing homicide rate by offering a free raffle for a free funeral." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mortuary shines spotlight on QC's alarming homicide rate</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Morgan Frances, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 10:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 10:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It’s one of the strangest fliers some have probably seen; a funeral home is raffling off a free funeral.</p><p>“A $5,000 free drawing for a funeral that is good for your lifetime,” said Reverend Cecil Gilmore, owner of Gilmore Mortuary.</p><p>When people pass away, business for him is good, but he doesn’t want it like this. Featured Videos (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)" title="MeganRapinoeBlowsAKiss_GETTY_1562197790328-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Megan Rapinoe fires back at critics: I'm ‘uniquely and deeply American'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/netherlands-will-face-off-against-us-in-wwc-final-after-beating-sweden-1-0-in-overtime"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/netherlands%20wins_1562191211480.png_7473457_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - Netherlands players celebrate following their sides victory. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)" title="netherlands wins_1562191211480.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dutch, coached by former Tar Heel, will face USA in World Cup final</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3575_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3575"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/AGDC_suspect%20is%20harassment%20case_070419_1562251359468.jpg_7475775_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/AGDC_suspect%20is%20harassment%20case_070419_1562251359468.jpg_7475775_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/AGDC_suspect%20is%20harassment%20case_070419_1562251359468.jpg_7475775_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/AGDC_suspect%20is%20harassment%20case_070419_1562251359468.jpg_7475775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kathryn&#x20;Leigh&#x20;has&#x20;been&#x20;charged&#x20;with&#x20;harassment&#x20;for&#x20;allegedly&#x20;sending&#x20;someone&#x20;hundreds&#x20;of&#x20;messages&#x20;online&#x20;&#x28;Alvin&#x20;S&#x2e;&#x20;Glenn&#x20;Detention&#x20;Center&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>SC woman sent 200 harassing messages from fake accounts, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/1-killed-in-reported-shooting-in-north-charlotte" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/wjzy_deadly%20shooting_070419_1562250797996.jpg_7475768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/wjzy_deadly%20shooting_070419_1562250797996.jpg_7475768_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/wjzy_deadly%20shooting_070419_1562250797996.jpg_7475768_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/wjzy_deadly%20shooting_070419_1562250797996.jpg_7475768_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/wjzy_deadly%20shooting_070419_1562250797996.jpg_7475768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX&#x20;46&#x20;Charlotte" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Woman found shot to death inside vehicle in north Charlotte</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/crews-battle-massive-fire-at-fort-mill-fireworks-shop" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/Capture_1562238889803_7474857_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/Capture_1562238889803_7474857_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/Capture_1562238889803_7474857_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/Capture_1562238889803_7474857_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/Capture_1562238889803_7474857_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x2f;Video&#x3a;&#x20;Michael&#x20;Stechschulte" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Spectacular fire' destroys at least 2 containers at fireworks store</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/amber-alert-florida-kids-abducted-by-father-who-is-wanted-on-a-child-abuse-charge" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/LOCATED_1562248200182_7475712_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/LOCATED_1562248200182_7475712_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/LOCATED_1562248200182_7475712_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/LOCATED_1562248200182_7475712_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/LOCATED_1562248200182_7475712_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida kids abducted by dad who is wanted on a child abuse charge have been located</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/charlotte-mortuary-offers-free-funeral-through-raffle" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/Mortuary_shines_spotlight_on_QC_s_alarmi_0_7474620_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/Mortuary_shines_spotlight_on_QC_s_alarmi_0_7474620_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/Mortuary_shines_spotlight_on_QC_s_alarmi_0_7474620_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/Mortuary_shines_spotlight_on_QC_s_alarmi_0_7474620_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/Mortuary_shines_spotlight_on_QC_s_alarmi_0_7474620_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mortuary shines spotlight on QC's alarming homicide rate</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 