- Due to severe weather in the Statesville Area Wednesday night, some Iredell-Statesville Schools will operate on a two-hour delay for students and staff.

Campuses:

Agriculture & Science Early College

CCTL

Crossroads Arts & Science Early College

East Iredell Elementary

N.B. Mills Elementary

Northview

Statesville High

Statesville Middle school

ADR and Race Street offices will also operate on a two-hour delay. Staff should follow the directions posted on the district website under the Faculty and Staff Portal- inclement weather No. 5.