GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Search efforts have resumed for a Gaston County teen who went missing while swimming with a friend Monday evening on the South Fork Catawba River.

Crews returned to the water about 7 a.m. Thursday in order to locate 14-year-old Ethan Birtt. Britt vanished after he was caught in a current while swimming with a friend. His friend was able to make it to an island and was rescued Tuesday.

First responders have not said what their new approach will be. but said they are searching from the Spencer Dam down to Lake Wylie.

About 60 people are involved in the search.

While water levels have gone down and the movement of the water has slowed, officials said parts of the river remain inaccessible by boat and foot.

