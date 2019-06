Ethan Britt, 14, disappeared while swimming with a friend Monday on the South Fork River. Ethan Britt, 14, disappeared while swimming with a friend Monday on the South Fork River.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Crews were continuing the search Wednesday for a teen who went missing while swimming with a friend on the South Fork Catawba River.

Rescuers were out all night attempting to locate 14-year-old Ethan Britt. Authorities said Britt and a friend went out swimming during the height of flooding and got swept up in the current Monday. His friend was able to make it to an island and was rescued Tuesday.

Teams are searching the area by air, boat and on foot, encountering tough conditions including swift moving water, debris from flooding, and venomous snakes.

"Right now this is a search that is only able to be conducted by trained personnel. People that know what to do, know what to look for, know how to respond if something happens out of the ordinary," a Gaston County official told media during an afternoon press conference.

Crews were asking for only trained personnel to help in the search.