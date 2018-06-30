Search underway for 2 missing boaters on Lake Norman

By: Matt Jacobs

Posted: Jun 30 2018 11:13AM EDT

Updated: Jun 30 2018 01:03PM EDT

CORNELIUS, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - A search is underway for 2 missing boaters on Lake Norman Saturday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Dept.

Charlotte Fire crews were called to assist Mecklenburg County & Lake Norman Fire Dept. with the search after they received a call of an overturned boat found in a cove early Saturday. Authorities say the boat had 2 occupants aboard that are missing. 

