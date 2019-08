- The New Ellenton, South Carolina Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager who hasn't been seen since Friday.

Authorities said Madison Chelsea Ann Martin was last seen around 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at her home on Hillcrest Drive in New Ellenton.

Martin is described as a while female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing around 200 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Matin's whereabouts is asked to call the New Ellenton Police Department ay 803-652-7770 or 803-648-6811.