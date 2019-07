- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are actively searching for at least one suspect, possibly more, connected to an attempted home invasion late Monday morning at a house in north Charlotte.

The attempted home break-in occurred at 11:45 a.m. Monday, July 8 at a house along Treyburn Drive.

CMPD tells FOX 46 that the homeowner was home during the attempted break-in and shot through the front door at the intruder(s). The suspect(s) ran away from the house while firing back two to three shots. One of the suspect's rounds hit the front glass door.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Just arrived to Rotherham Lane where CMPD is searching for a subject following a shooting. pic.twitter.com/gXGGfDV3Qh — 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗻 (@BrianFox46) July 8, 2019

FOX 46 Charlotte was at the scene and observed multiple bullet holes in the front door of the home.

The suspect(s) remain on the loose at this time. At least one suspect is described as wearing a red shirt and a baseball hat. FOX 46 Charlotte has reached out to police for further details.

Anyone with further information on this crime is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.