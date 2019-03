- FOX 46 has received new surveillance pictures showing a man police say is wanted in connection to an armed bank robbery in Ballantyne.

Around 2:06 p.m. police arrived at the Wells Fargo at 13715 Conlan Circle where a man reportedly walked in, approached a bank employee and indicated that he was armed. He demanded money, then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a white man, about six feet tall tall last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Police do not think this is the same suspect that committed the armed robbery of the State Employees Credit Union near UNC-Charlotte earlier today.

Anyone with information concerning this case or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.