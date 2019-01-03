- A mother has died of her injuries after following a house fire in east Charlotte. Charlotte Fire Department confirms that Ana Sanchez passed away in the hospital this evening. Her 2 year-old daughter, Aranza, succumbed to her injuries hours before her mother's passing. Sanchez's and 8-year-old son, Alex, died of his injuries from the fire yesterday, per family.

Sanchez's 3-month-old son is in critical condition.

Leticia Mendez-Dominguez was also in the house when the fire started. She says she didn't have time to get her phone or shoes - just grab her daughter and run. The last words she heard from her sister-in-law, Sanchez, was her yelling for Leticia to get out of the house. She says by time she heard the smoke detectors, smoke had already filled the house. Leticia was treated in the hospital and released Wednesday afternoon.

Leticia says her husband and daughter are still in the hospital as well as her sister-in-law and her two sons.

Leticia tells Fox 46 she doesn't believe it was a candle that started the fire. She says she thinks it was the wiring that caught fire and exploded.

The family says they're from Guatemala. Leticia's husband and their daughter are due to appear for an immigration hearing on Monday.

Fire officials said "an unattended candle" caused the house fire that has now killed two children and injured several other people. A total of five children and two adults were initially transported to the hospital on Wednesday for various injuries.

#BREAKING: 2-year-old girl died in the hospital following yesterday’s massive house fire in east Charlotte, per family members. @FOX46News speaks with Leticia Mendez-Dominguez, one of the 10 people living in the house on Academy St. Hear her story tonight at 5pm & 6pm on #Fox46. pic.twitter.com/q9mYw7uNrq — Caroline Fountain (@FountainFox46) January 3, 2019

The fire broke out around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2 at a home located in the 1900 block of Academy Street.

"Breaks my heart for the mother and father and the siblings. It tore me up. I was in tears out here with them," Deborah Schaeffer told FOX 46 on Wednesday. She was one of the neighbors who called 911. Schaeffer said she ran out of her house to help the family.

"There was one little boy, makes me want to cry, he was laying on the ground and he was burnt. I couldn't touch him. I couldn't do anything to help him until the ambulance got here. It was heart wrenching," she said.

A total of eight ambulances responded to the scene, along with a number of fire trucks within three minutes of the placed 911 call.

There were a total of 10 people in the house, according to Charlotte Fire. Four of them had to be rescued and resuscitated, according to firefighters.

According to CMPD, an 8-year-old boy that was inside the home was pronounced dead at Presbyterian Hospital Wednesday morning after he succumbed to severe burn injuries. The official cause of death will be released by the Medical Examiner in the coming days and/or weeks.

Updated Structure Fire info; 1900 block of Academy St; there we’re 10 occupants inside the home at the time of the fire. Seven transported to area hospitals. Other victims were able to get out and they are with family. — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) January 2, 2019

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the cause of the house fire has been determined to be accidental related to an unattended candle(s). About $120,000 in property loss has been reported including an adjacent house with damaged siding, fire officials said.

At this time, it's unclear if smoke detectors were working inside the home.