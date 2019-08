- Police have charged a second person in the slaying of a Charlotte man on New Year's Day.

On Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested Ronald Benbow, 20, in the murder of Carnis Poindexter. Poindexter, 53, was found shot dead on the front porch of his north Charlotte home.

Benbow was charged with first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

In March, police arrested Furquan Thompson, 19, in connection to the deadly shooting. He was charged with first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.