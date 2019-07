CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - A second suspect has been charged in a deadly armed robbery at Steak 'N Shake in south Charlotte, and police say the pair are connected to at least one additional robbery.

Kiara Monique Murphy, 26, is charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. App users, click here.

The shooting happened Tuesday at the Steak 'N Shake on South Boulevard in the Sterling neighborhood. The restaurant was packed with employees and customers when Darnell Harris, an employee, was shot and killed.

The alleged shooter, 30-year-old Eddie Doh, was shot by officers from the Pineville Police Department, who were in the area after responding to a call nearby. A customer, 53-year-old Robert Carpenter Jr, was also injured. He was being treated at the hospital.

Harris, who has been described by the community as a hard worker and overall good person, fought back against Doh, according to police.

"He engaged the suspect, who he saw to be armed. He fought valiantly, and he gave his life to save others," said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney. "He is more than a number."

Harris' family released a statement saying they weren't surprised that the man who was a friend to many stepped in to stop the shooter.

"We are not shocked to learn that he would step in to defend his coworkers and even strangers, because that's just who he was. He was a great man and a protector, and we will miss him," the statement read.

Darnell Harris was shot and killed during the armed robbery at Steak 'N Shake. Police said he fought back against the shooter.

Darnell Harris was shot and killed during the armed robbery at Steak 'N Shake. Police said he fought back against the shooter.

Authorities said they found multiple weapons found at the scene and were working to learn who they belonged to.

Detectives managed to link Doh and Murphy to a robbery on July 3 at East Coast Wings in NorthLake. Investigators said Murphy dropped Doh off and then left the area. The same car was used in both crimes. Detectives were signing warrants for robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

East Coast Wings released the following statement:

"We have offered everything we know or knew to the authorities who is investigating the case. As this case is pending for us, we can not offer any more details. Our first priority is the safety of our employees and patrons, we have consulted our employees on best practices on managing this type of unfortunate event, and have offered support for any employee who has had difficult time with what happened here at the NorthLake Location. We hate the employees, patrons and community has to deal with this type of violence and hope it doesn't happen again." - Jason Aleman, Regional Operations Manager - East Coast Wings

Doh, who has a previous criminal history, was out of jail on probation for his role in the murder of 17-year-old Aerial Patterson in 2011.

"Mr. Harris' sacrifice comes because violent repeat offenders are not being held accountable," Putney said.

Murphy has little to no criminal record in Mecklenburg County.