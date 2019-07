- I-77 southbound is shut down as police investigate a serious crash that killed one person and left another with life-threatening injuries.

Around 4:30 p.m. a crash occurred near exit 23 for Gilead Road in Huntersville. Officials say both the express and general purpose lanes on the highway are closed.

RELATED: I-85 shut down as police investigate person on bridge

Drivers are asked to use extreme caution and avoid the area if possible. Remember to yield to responding units and move over.

This is a breaking story. Check back with FOX 46 for updates.