Serious multi-vehicle crash snarls traffic on I-77

- Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle wreck on I-77 Saturday.

The crash occurred on I-77 northbound between Sunset Rd. and Harris Blvd. around 11:30 am. Authorities say one vehicle crashed with another and overturned which immediately caused another crash on the southbound side.

Both directions of I-77 were impacted which caused traffic to backup for several miles in each direction.

One patient had life threatening injuries and was taken to CMC by Medic. Two other patients had minor injuries and were taken to Novant in Huntersville.