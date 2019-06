- A serious rollover crash has blocked off part of an intersection in the University City area and knocked out power Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The two-vehicle wreck happened around 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of W.T. Harris and J.W. Clay Blvd.

At least three people were rushed to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

The eastbound lanes of W.T. Harris are closed. CMPD officers are redirecting traffic.

No word on what caused the accident at this time. Power was restored to the intersection shortly after the crash. There could be other nearby areas without power at this time.

