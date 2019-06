Matthew Lu, 12, died after falling 15-feet from a rock climbing wall at Altitude Trampoline Park in Gaston County. Matthew Lu, 12, died after falling 15-feet from a rock climbing wall at Altitude Trampoline Park in Gaston County.

- Funeral services have been announced for a 12-year-old boy who died after falling at a trampoline park last week.

Services for Matthew Lu will be held on Sunday, June 30, at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home Chapel on Union Road in Gastonia. Family and friends will be able to pay their respects.

BOY DIES AFTER TRAMPOLINE FALL

Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.

Lu died tragically after falling while he was climbing a wall at Altitude Trampoline Park last Wednesday. The park announced that it is re-opening its doors on Sunday for the first time since the incident.