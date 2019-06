- Congratulations college grads! You did it. You got your degree and the world is yours.

Now comes the not so fun part. It’s time to find a job.

“Let’s face it, they have a lot of pressure when they come out,” says David Neagle. “There’s urgency to get something going especially if they have to be responsible for themselves 100 percent financially.”

FOX 46 is here to help. We partnered with Neagle, a success coach for entrepreneurs, to give us some great advice to start you off on the right foot and get results.

First, be humble.

“If they’re really going after something that’s their dream, they have to do whatever it takes to get there. And that may require time, not just months, but it could require years.”

He says achieving that dream may mean sacrificing a big paycheck.

“What we’re recommending for people is that they’re even willing to work for free if they possibly can, to get an apprenticeship, to work for somebody getting experience,” he says. “What they’re doing is building credibility for themselves. They’re getting the experience that they need to be marketable out there in the workplace, not just in the short term but for the long term.”

Listen more than you talk and learn from your leaders.

“They can get in there and work for some really great people if they’re willing to not accept as much money,” says Neagle, “And this is what this time is for primarily, to learn as much as they possibly can to develop their skills and talents before moving forward.”

Take time to create a roadmap for the next few years.

“Set goals. Set short term goals, set long term goals and then let the goals determine your behavior. If you have a vision for where you’re going and you let that determine your behavior, you will make less mistakes and you get more things right starting out of the gate.”

And finally, embrace the hustle.

“Remember they’re young, they have their whole lives ahead of them. And this is a time to really put in that work, to really crush it as much as they can, and put themselves in the right position for a great future.”

For more about David Neagle and his work, you can visit my Facebook page. Good luck in the real world and go get them!