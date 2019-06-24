< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414510149" data-article-version="1.0">Several injuries reported at local trampoline parks</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:morgan.frances@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/several-injuries-reported-at-local-trampoline-parks">Morgan Frances, FOX 46 Charlotte</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 07:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-414510149"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 10:57PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 11:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:morgan.frances@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/several-injuries-reported-at-local-trampoline-parks">Morgan Frances, FOX 46 Charlotte</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 07:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-414510149"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 10:57PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 11:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-414510149" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414510149-414555160"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Several_injuries_reported_at_local_tramp_0_7440601_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Several_injuries_reported_at_local_tramp_0_7440601_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Several_injuries_reported_at_local_tramp_0_7440601_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Several_injuries_reported_at_local_tramp_0_7440601_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Several_injuries_reported_at_local_tramp_0_7440601_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414510149-414555160" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Several_injuries_reported_at_local_tramp_0_7440601_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Several_injuries_reported_at_local_tramp_0_7440601_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Several_injuries_reported_at_local_tramp_0_7440601_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Several_injuries_reported_at_local_tramp_0_7440601_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Several_injuries_reported_at_local_tramp_0_7440601_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414510149" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - New details in a FOX 46 investigation into a 12-year-old boy’s death at a Gastonia trampoline park. A source tells FOX 46 Matthew Lu landed on the tile floor below the rock climbing wall at Altitude Trampoline Park, and he sustained severe brain trauma.</p> <p>Altitude Trampoline Park has only been open for seven months. Gastonia EMS tells FOX 46 they’ve already responded to the park four times. One call was for a broken ankle; another was for Lu’s tragic fall.</p> <p>“This is the first major injury that we've come across for all Altitude as a brand,” said Courtney Wilde, a representative with Altitude Trampoline Park.</p> <p>Prior to Lu’s death, FOX 46 was investigating some of the catastrophic injuries at trampoline parks across the U.S.</p> <p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/child-injured-after-falling-15-feet-from-climbing-wall-at-gastonia-trampoline-park" target="_blank">12-year-old boy dies after falling from climbing wall at trampoline park</a></strong></p> <p>In the past two years, Mecklenburg County EMS has racked up the miles, responding to injuries at trampoline parks in our area:</p> <ul> <li>10 traumatic injuries & 6 falls at Big Air on Sardis Rd.</li> <li>18 traumatic injuries & 6 falls at Defy Gravity on University Boulevard.</li> <li>11 traumatic injuries & 5 falls at Sky Zone in Pineville</li> <li>9 traumatic injuries & 2 falls at Sky High in Pineville.</li> </ul> <p>Don McPherson is an experienced gymnast who testifies as an expert in court cases involving these parks.</p> <p>“Having these trampolines interconnected is negligence,” he told FOX 46.</p> <p>McPherson says the design of trampolines is flawed and causes injuries.</p> <p>“It's an epidemic,” he said. “Open fracture femurs, open fracture tibia/fibula, open fractured elbows, broken backs, broken necks, he listed.</p> <p>That includes a gruesome injury at an Altitude Trampoline Park in Lubbock, TX.</p> <p>“He amputated his foot instantly on the spot on the trampoline he was on,” McPherson said.</p> <p>Reps with Altitude stood by their statement that they haven’t had major injuries at their parks adding, “I think that we can agree that the incident that took place at the park we're currently discussing was a more severe injury than a broken bone. That's what we're categorizing this as.”</p> <p>The Lowell Police Department said they reached out to OSHA, which said they wouldn’t investigate the death since the injury didn’t involve an employee. <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Monroe_police_officer_serenades_with__Si_0_7440528_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Monroe_police_officer_serenades_with__Si_0_7440528_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Monroe_police_officer_serenades_with__Si_0_7440528_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Monroe_police_officer_serenades_with__Si_0_7440528_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Monroe_police_officer_serenades_with__Si_0_7440528_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Monroe police officer is getting a lot of attention online for his smooth guitar skills." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Monroe police officer serenades with 'Simple Man'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 11:29PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 11:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Monroe police officer is getting a lot of attention online for his smooth guitar skills.</p><p>Officer McWhorter was caught on camera playing Lynyrd Skynyrd's “Simple Man,” singing with another man known as 'Country Joe.' </p><p>The police department posted it to their Facebook page on Monday, with a thanks to the woman who recorded the officer “shredding,” and belting out with some great vocals. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/nc-senate-approves-bill-that-requires-sheriff-s-to-cooperate-with-ice" title="NC Senate approves bill that requires sheriff's to cooperate with ICE" data-articleId="414545746" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/NC_Senate_approves_bill_that_requires_sh_0_7439476_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/NC_Senate_approves_bill_that_requires_sh_0_7439476_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/NC_Senate_approves_bill_that_requires_sh_0_7439476_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/NC_Senate_approves_bill_that_requires_sh_0_7439476_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/NC_Senate_approves_bill_that_requires_sh_0_7439476_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Republican-controlled General Assembly headed for a showdown with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper as a bill that would strong-arm North Carolina sheriffs refusing to cooperate with federal immigration agents neared final passage." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NC Senate approves bill that requires sheriff's to cooperate with ICE</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 10:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 11:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Republican-controlled General Assembly headed for a showdown with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper as a bill that would strong-arm North Carolina sheriffs refusing to cooperate with federal immigration agents neared final passage.</p><p>The Senate late Monday approved a measure that would require all county sheriffs to recognize requests from Immigration and Customs Enforcement to hold inmates it believes are in the country unlawfully. Sheriffs also would be required to attempt to check everyone in their jails charged with a crime — not just people accused of the most serious offenses— to determine if they are legal U.S. residents.</p><p>The bill is a direct response to a handful of recently elected Democratic sheriffs in the most populated counties who announced they wouldn’t comply with ICE detainers, which give agents 48 hours to pick up inmates, even though they aren’t actual criminal arrest warrants. Bill supporters are unhappy with these sheriffs and believe they should do what nearly all 100 in the state have been doing voluntarily for decades.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/iredell-county-sheriff-s-office-searching-for-missing-teen" title="Iredell County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen" data-articleId="414544255" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/20190624NathanLeeHoltsclaw-_1561429295728_7439967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/20190624NathanLeeHoltsclaw-_1561429295728_7439967_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/20190624NathanLeeHoltsclaw-_1561429295728_7439967_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/20190624NathanLeeHoltsclaw-_1561429295728_7439967_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/20190624NathanLeeHoltsclaw-_1561429295728_7439967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nathan Lee Holtsclaw, 16, was last seen on June 10. (Courtesy: WSIC)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Iredell County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 10:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Iredell County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen who hasn't been seen for two weeks. </p><p>On June 10, a report was filed for Nathan Lee Holtsclaw, 16, who ran away from a group home in the Mooresville area.</p><p>Holtsclaw was last seen walking away on foot and is now believed to have gotten a ride from someone out of the area.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/monroe-police-officer-serenades-with-simple-man-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Monroe_police_officer_serenades_with__Si_0_7440528_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Monroe_police_officer_serenades_with__Si_0_20190625033058"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Monroe police officer serenades with 'Simple Man'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/several-injuries-reported-at-local-trampoline-parks"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Several_injuries_reported_at_local_tramp_0_7440601_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Several_injuries_reported_at_local_tramp_0_20190625025745"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Several injuries reported at local trampoline parks</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/nc-senate-approves-bill-that-requires-sheriff-s-to-cooperate-with-ice"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/ICE_set_to_gather_immigrant_families_for_0_7430558_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="ICE_set_to_gather_immigrant_families_for_0_20190621201512-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NC Senate approves bill that requires sheriff's to cooperate with ICE</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/protests-over-noise-ordinance-break-out-at-charlotte-city-council-meeting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Protests_break_out_at_Charlotte_City_Cou_0_7439005_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Protests_break_out_at_Charlotte_City_Cou_0_20190625000232"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Protests over noise ordinance break out at Charlotte City Council meeting</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer 