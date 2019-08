- Neighbors in Ballantyne were dealing with road troubles Friday afternoon after several traffic lights went out around the area.

CMPD officers were seen directing traffic in the south Charlotte neighborhood around 2:30 p.m., and were on the roads for at least three hours after the power went out.

Duke Energy's power outage map showed only one outage in the direct area of Ballantyne Commons at the time, but there were outages reported across south Charlotte that affected about 4,000 people.

Duke Energy was called to the scene and restored power. They say the outages were caused when a piece of equipment failed.