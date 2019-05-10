< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story406216461" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="406216461" data-article-version="1.0">Sex offender worked for Census Bureau; agency warned background check system was "inadequate"</h1> </header> EDT <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:matthew.grant@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/sex-offender-worked-for-census-bureau-agency-warned-background-check-system-was-inadequate-">Matthew Grant, FOX 46 Charlotte</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 10 2019 08:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-406216461"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 10:41AM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 11 2019 10:42AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A FOX 46 investigation has uncovered a reported flaw in the Census Bureau's background check system. This comes after the discovery that a registered child sex offender was given a job with the Charlotte agency. </p><p>The Census Bureau was told a year ago that its background check system was "inadequate" and "not fully prepared" for the 2020 Census by the government's own watchdog agency.</p><p>The Census Bureau was also given this warning: "Applicants who may be unqualified or unfit may nonetheless pass a background check and be sent to the homes of U.S. residents to collect personal information."</p><p>Six months after the Office of Inspector General's report was released containing that warning, the Census Bureau hired Kenneth Mabry, 44, a convicted child sex offender, who is on the <a href="http://sexoffender.ncsbi.gov/details.aspx?SRN=024483S7">North Carolina sex offender registry.</a></p><p>Mabry had been sentenced to three years probation and required to register as a sex offender for attempting to molest an 11-year-old in 2013. After being hired by the Census Bureau last August, he was dispatched to churches, community fairs and parades to recruit employees, according to an insider.</p><p>Mabry was then promoted to manage the entire Charlotte office in January. </p><p>"It's upsetting," the whistleblower said. "It's scary."</p><p>The Office of Inspector General is now investigating what <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/registered-child-sex-offender-hired-by-charlotte-census-bureau">FOX 46 uncovered</a>.</p><p>"The Office of Inspector General is aware of this matter and will determine appropriate follow-up actions after evaluating the response by the Census Bureau," said Clark Reid, with the Department of Commerce's Office of Inspector General, the watchdog for the Census Bureau. </p><p>Mabry's <a href="https://mecksheriffweb.mecklenburgcountync.gov/Arrest/Details/1778932?pid=479440&lastName=mabry&last24only=False">second arrest</a> in March, for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl, comes as the Census Bureau looks to hire 500,000 people to go door-to-door to collect sensitive personal data for the 2020 Census. </p><p>A FOX 46 investigation discovered the Census Bureau was warned last year that its background check system was "not fully prepared" to handle the 2020 Census. </p><p>An OIG report from 2018, <em><a href="https://www.oversight.gov/sites/default/files/oig-reports/2018-02_27_OIG-18-015-A.pdf">"2020 Census: The Bureau's Background Check Office Is Not Fully Prepared for the 2020 Census,"</a> </em>criticized the agency's background check office for:</p> <ul> <li>Spending more than $16 million since 2010</li> <li>"Inadequate quality assurance practices"</li> <li>No written policies and procedures for supervisors</li> <li>Checklists that weren't followed</li> <li>No internal controls to "prevent rubber-stamping" job applications</li> </ul> <p>Left unchecked, the OIG warned "unqualified or unfit" job applicants "may nevertheless pass a background check."</p><p>The Census Bureau will not say why the sex offender registry was not checked in Mabry's case. A spokesman says the Bureau's screening involves<a href="https://www.census.gov/content/dam/Census/library/factsheets/2019/dec/2020-hiring-background-checks.pdf"> FBI fingerprinting and a search of arrest records</a>.</p><p>"We appreciate the OIG oversight and have taken actions to strengthen and improve our background investigations processes to ensure the safety of the public," said Census Bureau spokesman Michael Cook. </p><p>The whistleblower who works at the Charlotte Census Bureau office says Mabry's hiring is inexcusable. She just hopes the 2020 Census will be carried out by employees who are properly vetted.</p><p>"Something this major should not have slipped through the cracks," she said.</p><p><strong>U.S. Census Bureau Statement </strong></p><p>The Census Bureau sent FOX 46 the following updated statement Friday:</p><p><em>"The U.S. Census Bureau takes very seriously its obligation to ensure that the people it hires, especially those who visit or personally engage with the public, do not represent a danger to any individual or community. </em></p><p><em>We appreciate the Office of Inspector General's (OIG) oversight and have taken actions to strengthen and improve our background investigations processes to ensure the safety of the public. In response to the Office of Inspector General's report last year, we have taken action on all of the six recommendations outlined by the OIG. Four of the six corrective actions are complete, and we are on track to closing the remaining two very soon. </em></p><p><em>We remain committed to hiring practices that are fair and ensure the safety of the public. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/10-candidates-vying-for-republican-nomination-in-district-9-primary" title="10 candidates vying for Republican nomination in District 9 Primary" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/14/10_candidates_vying_for_Republican_nomin_0_7255598_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/14/10_candidates_vying_for_Republican_nomin_0_7255598_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/14/10_candidates_vying_for_Republican_nomin_0_7255598_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/14/10_candidates_vying_for_Republican_nomin_0_7255598_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/14/10_candidates_vying_for_Republican_nomin_0_7255598_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="10 candidates vying for Republican nomination in District 9 Primary" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>10 candidates vying for Republican nomination in District 9 Primary</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amber Roberts, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 14 2019 06:08AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 14 2019 06:30AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An end is near for the District 9 Congressional Race. On Tuesday, voters will head to the polls for the GOP Primary in the drawn out election. </p><p>A special election for North Carolina's 9th Congressional District was forced after a months-long investigation by states officials regarding election fraud. </p><p>The unofficial winner of the 2019 race was Republican Candidate Mark Harris, but State Board of Election officials investigated the results following concerns of forged signatures on absentee ballots connected to his campaign in Bladen County. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/cmpd-issues-warning-after-several-girls-report-incidents-of-indecent-exposure-across-charlotte" title="CMPD issues warning after several girls report incidents of indecent exposure across Charlotte" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/14/CMPD_investigating_at_least_8_indecent_e_0_7255714_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/14/CMPD_investigating_at_least_8_indecent_e_0_7255714_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/14/CMPD_investigating_at_least_8_indecent_e_0_7255714_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/14/CMPD_investigating_at_least_8_indecent_e_0_7255714_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/14/CMPD_investigating_at_least_8_indecent_e_0_7255714_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="CMPD investigating at least 8 indecent exposure cases involving children" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>CMPD issues warning after several girls report incidents of indecent exposure across Charlotte</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 13 2019 11:30PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 14 2019 06:08AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect they believe may be linked to several cases of indecent exposure involving children. </p><p>Reports say the man has exposed himself to children as young as eight years old, and as old as 18. </p><p>“The whole time I was walking down, he was looking at me, so I knew something was fixing to happen, but I didn't know what was going to happen.” </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/hickory-dive-team-finds-truck-stolen-more-than-a-decade-ago" title="Hickory dive team finds truck stolen more than a decade ago" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/13/Hickory_dive_team_finds_truck_stolen_mor_0_7255241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/13/Hickory_dive_team_finds_truck_stolen_mor_0_7255241_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/13/Hickory_dive_team_finds_truck_stolen_mor_0_7255241_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/13/Hickory_dive_team_finds_truck_stolen_mor_0_7255241_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/13/Hickory_dive_team_finds_truck_stolen_mor_0_7255241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Lake Hickory Scuba and Marine dive team had a big find Sunday when they came across a truck submerged 25 feet deep underwater. Hickory Police now say that truck was reported stolen 13 years ago." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hickory dive team finds truck stolen more than a decade ago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lauren Dugan, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 13 2019 10:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 13 2019 10:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Lake Hickory Scuba and Marine dive team had a big find Sunday when they came across a truck submerged 25 feet deep underwater. Hickory Police now say that truck was reported stolen 13 years ago.</p><p>North Carolina License plates to the Nissan Titan truck read PWJ-9466. 