- Guess what? There's sharks in the ocean and one was recently spotted doing 'it's own thing' at the Kure Beach Pier in North Carolina.

According to Emily Overcash who captured the encounter, a young teenager about 14-years-old was able to hook the shark on his fishing line which quickly broke his line after a couple of minutes.

"He was promptly reminded of the no shark fishing rule," she shared. "People catch them from time to time when they're fishing for other stuff and that’s understandable. I think it’s that they don’t want people actively trying to catch sharks from the pier. Especially big ones. They’ve got signs posted."

Those who are at Kure Beach Pier report seeing sharks in the area frequently.