- CMPD Animal Care and Control is turning to the public to get results and save lives. The shelter is full and at capacity.

The kennels are full of dogs barking to get the attention of people who are looking to expand their families.

The Rosario family arrived at the shelter Tuesday searching for a dog to bring home.

"I love doggies and kitties," said Angel Rosario, 5. He has wanted a dog so his family brought him to see the animals available for adoption.

"We wanted to pick like four or five of them," said Alex Rosario, Angel's father, who had the day off from work.

They quickly realized the shelter was full but a dog named Ollie caught their eye. Ollie got a taste of freedom and the chance to meet the Rosarios.

Ollie's kennel mates all hope to find new homes. Dogs like Max, Tucker, and Dora are just a few of the 132 adult dogs in the shelter.

"If you've ever been thinking about adding a furry family member there's no better time than right now," said Melissa Knicely with CMPD Animal Care and Control.

There are 532 animals in CMPD's care. Without help from the public the shelter has to make difficult decisions. The summer months often put a strain on the shelter.

"Full animal shelters is something in the warm months a lot of animal welfare centers experience," said Dr. Josh Fisher with CMPD Animal Care and Control.

Some of the long stay dogs made an appearance during a press conference as city officials made a plea to the public for help.

"We have lots of needs but you can volunteer and donate but adoption is our number one need right now because of how full the shelter is," said Knicely.

Ollie is one of the lucky ones. He gets to go home with the Rosario family. It's a happy ending the staff would love to see over and over again.

If you can’t adopt a dog right now consider volunteering or donating. There is also the option of a staycation or a daycation where you can bring a pet home for a day or maybe even five days.

Click here to learn more.