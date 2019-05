- A 19-year-old is facing multiple charges including attempted murder after deputies said he shot a young man and young woman during an after prom party called "Slime Fest" over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, May 12 at a building called In The Kut located at 1415 Charlotte Highway in the Twin Pines area. The building is often rented for various events.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the building had been rented out for an after prom party and was called "Slime Fest" on Facebook by the party's organizers.

Deputies said it's estimated about 100 people or more showed up to this party. They were called to the building around 12:45 a.m. Sunday for 'a shots fired call.'

As deputies arrived at the scene they came across a 19-year-old young man who had an apparent grazing gunshot wound to the right side of his back and a 22-year-old woman who had a gunshot wound across her right cheek. Both were taken to the hospital and expected to recover.

According to the sheriff's office, a fight broke out inside the building and spilled out into the parking lot where the shooting happened. Two cars had been damaged by gunfire as well as two businesses on either side of In The Kut. One pistol was also recovered from inside the building, deputies said.

Throughout the week, Jairus Jikee Vinson, 19, of Lancaster, was developed as a suspect. He was found at his home on Barron Boulevard on Thursday, May 16 and taken into custody.

Vinson has been charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, building or structure; and carrying a pistol for the shooting incident.

Suspected narcotics were also found in Vinson's home during the execution of the search warrant. He is also charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and two counts of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine or cocaine within proximity of a park. He's being held without bond in the Lancaster County Detention Center.