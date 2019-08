- A child died Monday after being left in a car in Collenton County, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators arrested two adults, Rita Pangalangan and Larry King, in connection with the death, the sheriff’s office announced overnight.

Investigators and Collenton County Fire Rescue were called to a scene on Low County Highway, off Interstate-95 about 60 miles west of Charleston, Monday evening. The child, whose age has not been released, was dead when first responders arrived.

Both Pangalangan and King have been charged in the child's death. Both suspects are being housed at the Colleton County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

The investigation remains open and ongoing.