- Two men are facing multiple charges after deputies said they attempted to steal two pistols from a man during what was supposed to be a legal exchange Monday afternoon in Lancaster County.

The 20-year-old victim had met one of the suspects at 5:45 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo at the corner of Hampton and Marion Streets. The victim told deputies he had made arrangements over the internet and phone to meet Tyrone Gilford, 19, of Kewshaw, to sell a pistol.

The time and location were selected by the victim for safety reasons.

Gilford arrived to the parking lot on foot. The victim got out a Glock 9 mm pistol in its box from his truck. Gilford then reportedly grabbed the box and the two struggled over it. Gilford struck the victim, who let go of the box and took out a second pistol, a Sig Sauer 9mm, which he was carrying on his person.

The two then wrestled to the ground over the second pistol until a second suspect, identified as Kitavis Talford, 21, of Lancaster, approached, took out his gun, and threatened to shoot the victim.

Deputies said at this time, the victim gave up the struggle, and Gilford grabbed both of the victim's pistols and both the suspects ran away. The victim was able to name Gilford by name and gave a good clothing description of both men. No shots has been fired.

Both of the suspects and stolen pistols were located nearby later that day, deputies said.

Gilford and Talford are both charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Bone was denied on Tuesday. Both remain at the Lancaster County Detention Center. Anyone with further information is asked to call LCSO at 803-283-3388.