Authorities have made an arrest in connection to a fire that was intentionally set at a Super 8 Motel in Boone back in February.

The fire happened at 3:10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7 at a Super 8 Motel on Hwy 105 in Boone.

Police said the suspect, Ronnie Bumgarner, attempted to set fires in three different locations, causing serious damage in one area in the hotel. There were many occupants sleeping in the hotel that night.