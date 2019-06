Areli Avilez was arrested in connection to the deaths of three people found inside a suspected arson house fire in Alexander County on Sunday. (Alexander County Sheriff)

Heidi Wolfe, 16, and Areli Aguirre-Avilez, 30, are both charged with three counts of first-degree murder after the body of a woman was found in the Catawba River and her two children were found dead inside their torched home.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - The Alexander County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday the body they're searching for in the Catawba River has been identified as a woman who had been reported missing following an arson fire at her home. The bodies of her two children were found inside the house.

Deputies believe the prime suspect, Areli Aguirre-Avilez, 30, who is the ex-spouse of the woman who lived at the home, and his purported girlfriend, Heidi Wolfe, 16, killed the family of three inside the home before setting the house on fire.

Deputies with the Alexander County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a house fire on Pine Meadows Lane around 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 15. As hotspots were being put out, two bodies, barely recognizable, were discovered. After a brief investigation, a wide range of accelerant were discovered and it was determined to be arson.

The two bodies are believed to be a 13-year-old and 11-year-old child, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies believe the body of the children's mother was moved from the home and dumped in the Catawba River over the weekend. Autopy results are pending on the two children.

Both Wolfe and Avilez were charged on Monday with three counts of first-degree murder. Both remain in custody without bond in Alexander County.

