In a split vote, Statesville City Council members voted down an amendment Monday that would have allowed the Gander RV flag to keep flying, news partner WSIC reports.
C.O. Johnson, John Staford and Steve Johnson voted in favor of increasing the allowed flag size to 40’x80′. William Morgan, Roy West, Doris Allison, Keith Williams and Michael Johnson voted against the change meaning the current flag at Gander RV is still out of compliance.
There were no speakers at a public hearing before the vote.