- Cocaine, marijuana and more than $2,000 in cash were seized from a Catawba home last week during an executed search warrant, according to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.

The incident began on Friday, May 10 around 7 p.m. when the Sheriff's Office Special Enforcement Group was patrolling in the area of Edna Street in Catawba and saw a car parked illegally in the road.

Following the discovery of the vehicle, deputies obtained a search warrant and executed it at a property located along Edna Street.

During the search warrant 65.5 grams of cocaine, 32.1 grams of marijuana, and $2,356 in U.S. currency were seized from the home, the sheriff's office said.

Charges are pending further investigation.