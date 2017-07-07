< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Gun in student's truck prompts lockdown at Indian Trail HS; student now in custody Gun in student's truck prompts lockdown at Indian Trail HS; student now in custody
By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Aug 28 2019 08:40AM EDT
Updated Aug 28 2019 10:20AM EDT INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - A lockdown at Sun Valley High School in Indian Trail has been lifted after a gun was spotted inside a student's truck Wednesday morning, the Union County Sheriff's Office said. According to deputies, that student is now in police custody and a firearm has been secured. 

"Subject wanted in connection with firearm at SVHS earlier this morning is now in police custody. Firearm has been secured," the Union County Sheriff's Office tweeted. 

Sun Valley High School had announced the lockdown via Twitter around 8:30 a.m. and said it was due to 'activity in the neighborhood.' DUE TO ACTIVITY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD, SVHS IS CURRENTLY IN LOCKDOWN MODE. ALL STUDENTS ARE SAFE AND LOCATED IN LOCKED CLASSROOMS.
— Sun Valley High - NC (@SunValleyHS_NC) August 28, 2019

The school said all students were safe and located in locked classrooms. 

According to the sheriff's office, a student drove through the drop off area and the principal observed a long gun in their truck. They said the student drove away at a high rate of speed. 

No threats or injuries have been made to students or staff, according to the sheriff's office. #BREAKING UPDATE: Union County Sheriff's Office says person wanted in connection with firearm at Sun Valley High School this morning is now in custody. Firearm has been secured.
— FOX 46 Charlotte (@FOX46News) August 28, 2019

Email sent out to parents Wednesday morning from Union County Public Schools: The student immediately left campus and the Union County Sherriff's Office was notified and deputies launched a search.</em></p><p><em>The student involved never threatened anyone on campus. All students and staff remained safe during this incident. </em></p><p><em>At this time, deputies and law enforcement agencies are still searching for the student and there is an active investigation into this matter. There is no threat to our school or to our community, and students are safe in class. The Union County Sheriff's Office has been here working with our administrative team all morning and we appreciate their support.</em></p><p><em>Safety is always our number one priority. More Local News Stories

Tropical Storm Dorian could impact the Carolinas; second storm now forming
By FOX 46 Neighborhood Storm Watch Team
Posted Aug 27 2019 08:16PM EDT
Updated Aug 28 2019 05:56AM EDT

We may have a damp Labor Day in the Carolinas if Tropical Storm Dorian continues its current path. Dorian was located about 300 miles southeast of Puerto Rico Tuesday night. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said it had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, and it is forecasted to strengthen during the next 24 hours as it moves west-northwest. The storm is expect to strengthen to a stronger tropical storm as it continues to move westward. It's possible that the Florida coast could be impacted as early as Sunday. For the Carolinas, we could see the remnants of the storm by Labor Day.

Rowan County softball team, world champions, want trip to White House
By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Aug 28 2019 12:57AM EDT
Updated Aug 28 2019 10:41AM EDT

A Rowan County coach is working to get results for his world champion little league softball team. He wants them to get a visit to the White House, and he's getting a lot of help to make it happen.

The team was recognized at Tuesday night's Charlotte Knights game as part of a 'Women in Baseball' night. The young ladies got the chance to make the trip here, but they all have that bigger trip in mind.

The group of 11 and 12-year-olds from Rowan County has gone to the top, winning the Little League Softball World Series, and they still haven't come down yet from the win. Purse-snatcher on-the-run in Belmont, police seeking help
By David Sentendrey, FOX 46 Charlotte
Posted Aug 27 2019 08:58PM EDT
Updated Aug 28 2019 06:40AM EDT

A suspect shown stealing pocketbooks at the Wal-Mart in Belmont is wanted by police.

The Belmont Police Department released surveillance footage on Tuesday that shows a person entering the store, pacing, stealing a pocketbook and making purchases before exiting.

"Some people don't want to work for their money," shopper Elizabeth Macedo said. Featured Videos

Tropical Storm Dorian could impact the Carolinas; second storm now forming

Rowan County softball team, world champions, want trip to White House

Purse-snatcher on-the-run in Belmont, police seeking help Woman falls off balcony while practicing 'extreme' yoga, posing for pictures: report Most Recent

Missing 5-year-old twin boys believed to be in South Carolina, police say Missing twins Kash Kayden and Kruiz Jayden Small via Horry County Police Tropical Storm Dorian could impact the Carolinas; second storm now forming Rowan County softball team, world champions, want trip to White House Purse-snatcher on-the-run in Belmont, police seeking help Woman falls off balcony while practicing 'extreme' yoga, posing for pictures: report https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/Purse_snatcher_on_the_run_in_Belmont__po_0_7621185_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Purse-snatcher on-the-run in Belmont, police seeking help</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-falls-off-balcony-while-practicing-extreme-yoga-posing-for-pictures-report" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/yoga-balcony-Javo-Rayado_1566952778875_7620872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/yoga-balcony-Javo-Rayado_1566952778875_7620872_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/yoga-balcony-Javo-Rayado_1566952778875_7620872_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/yoga-balcony-Javo-Rayado_1566952778875_7620872_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/yoga-balcony-Javo-Rayado_1566952778875_7620872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Alexa&#x20;Terrazas&#x2c;&#x20;23&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;college&#x20;student&#x20;in&#x20;Mexico&#x2c;&#x20;survived&#x20;after&#x20;reportedly&#x20;falling&#x20;80&#x20;feet&#x20;from&#x20;a&#x20;sixth-floor&#x20;balcony&#x20;while&#x20;performing&#x20;a&#x20;yoga&#x20;pose&#x20;over&#x20;a&#x20;railing&#x20;last&#x20;weekend&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Javo&#x20;Rayado&#x20;via&#x20;Fox&#x20;News&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman falls off balcony while practicing 'extreme' yoga, posing for pictures: report</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer 