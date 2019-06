- The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office continues to search for Derrick Allen McIlwain who is now wanted for murder in the death of a local woman in the Rich Hill community.

McIlwain was originally wanted on domestic violence charges after 36-year-old Kimberly Beth Alger filed a report with the sheriff's office days before her body was discovered on the back deck of a vacant home in the 3800 block of Spirit Road.

An arrest warrant was obtained on Monday, June 3 charging McIlwain with the murder of Alger.

RELATED: Man wanted for domestic violence against woman found dead behind SC home

McIlwain has not yet been taken into custody. Deputies said he drives a 2006 Nissan Altima which could bear a temporary tag or South Carolina tag 8690 LF. He is known to possess firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous. He should not be approached, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at 803-283-3388.