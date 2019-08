- A Vale man turned himself in to authorities after he shot and injured two women Sunday morning in Burke County, according to the sheriff's office.

The shooting occurred on Sunday, Aug. 4 around 7 a.m. along Lostkey Drive in Connelly Springs.

A man reportedly called 911 and said that a home had just been broke into. While on the phone, dispatchers heard numerous gunshots in the background. When deputies arrived at the scene they found two women suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both women, India Weaver and Davian Shull, were taken to the hospital. Deputies said one of the women was released from the hospital and the other is still hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Around 8 a.m. deputies were advised by the Hickory Police Department that a man, identified as Tykevious Owan Thomas, had driven to their department and turned himself in.

Thomas has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury. His $500,000 secured bond was revoked on Monday.

Thomas is currently being held at the Burke-Catawba District Confinement Facility.