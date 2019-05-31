< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Sheriff: Man wanted for domestic violence against woman found dead behind SC home Sheriff: Man wanted for domestic violence against woman found dead behind SC home addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/sheriff-man-wanted-for-domestic-violence-against-woman-found-dead-behind-sc-home" addthis:title="Sheriff: Man wanted for domestic violence against woman found dead behind SC home"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410054165.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410054165");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410054165-410062757"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_wanted%20man_053119_1559317814545.jpg_7335569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_wanted%20man_053119_1559317814545.jpg_7335569_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_wanted%20man_053119_1559317814545.jpg_7335569_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_wanted%20man_053119_1559317814545.jpg_7335569_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_wanted%20man_053119_1559317814545.jpg_7335569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lancaster County Sheriff&#39;s Office&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Lancaster County Sheriff's Office </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410054165-410062757" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_wanted%20man_053119_1559317814545.jpg_7335569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_wanted%20man_053119_1559317814545.jpg_7335569_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_wanted%20man_053119_1559317814545.jpg_7335569_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_wanted%20man_053119_1559317814545.jpg_7335569_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_wanted%20man_053119_1559317814545.jpg_7335569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted May 31 2019 11:12AM EDT
Updated May 31 2019 11:55AM EDT (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A local man is wanted on domestic violence charges against a woman who was found dead on Tuesday behind a Lancaster County home, deputies said.</p><p>Derrick Allen McIlwain, 41, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for the offense of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. He's also wanted for shoplifting. </p><p>According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the outstanding warrant on McIlwain is in direct relation to an incident this month involving a woman identified as Ms. Alger. </p><p>Following the reported domestic violence incident, Alger's body was found on Tuesday, May 28 a little before 3 p.m. at a vacant home in the 3800 block of Spirit Road in the Rich Hill community. She was found near the steps leading to the deck at the back of the home. </p><p>"The circumstances of her death appear suspicious, and an autopsy is being scheduled to determine cause and manner of death," the sheriff's office said who explained her death is being investigated as a homicide and will continue down that path pending autopsy results. </p><p>Deputies said McIlwain drives a 2006 Nissan Altima which could have a paper tag or South Carolina tag 8690 - LF. He lives at 930 Dickens Road in Heath Springs. McIlwain is known to possess firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous. Up Next: class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/five-years-later-the-mystery-behind-a-missing-lincoln-county-woman-remains" title="Five years later, the mystery behind a missing Lincoln County woman remains" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_missing%20woman_053119_1559324726244.jpg_7335940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_missing%20woman_053119_1559324726244.jpg_7335940_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_missing%20woman_053119_1559324726244.jpg_7335940_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_missing%20woman_053119_1559324726244.jpg_7335940_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_missing%20woman_053119_1559324726244.jpg_7335940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lincoln County Sheriff&#39;s Office&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Five years later, the mystery behind a missing Lincoln County woman remains</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 01:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 01:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It’s been more than five years since Toasha Nicole Rice, also known as "Nikki Green," was last seen leaving a friend’s home in western Lincoln County. </p><p>Rice reportedly got into a black four-door sedan with a white female driver on May 26, 2014 on Eaker Road and has not been seen since.</p><p>Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives interviewed family members and a number of people she was known to associate with but no one has any information about the missing woman. In the months after Toasha went missing, officers used a K-9 search team in a large wooded area off Sorrells Baxter Road and Eaker Road in western Lincoln County, around the old Massapoag Mill in Lincolnton and several other locations outside Lincoln County.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/lincoln-county-man-accused-of-stealing-ford-f-150-pickup-truck-leading-deputies-on-chase" title="Lincoln County man accused of stealing Ford F-150 pickup truck, leading deputies on chase" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_vehicle%20theft%20suspect_053119_1559323206616.jpg_7335931_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_vehicle%20theft%20suspect_053119_1559323206616.jpg_7335931_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_vehicle%20theft%20suspect_053119_1559323206616.jpg_7335931_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_vehicle%20theft%20suspect_053119_1559323206616.jpg_7335931_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_vehicle%20theft%20suspect_053119_1559323206616.jpg_7335931_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo: Lincoln County Sheriff&#39;s Office&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lincoln County man accused of stealing Ford F-150 pickup truck, leading deputies on chase</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 01:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 01:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Lincolnton man is facing multiple charges after deputies said he stole a Ford F-150 pickup truck and led authorities on a chase through Cleveland County into Lincoln County. </p><p>The theft happened on Friday, May 24 on Victory Grove Church Road. </p><p>The victim, Alexander Campos, reported that his 2013 Ford F-150 had been taken. As the investigation got underway Dustin Logan Ensley, 29, of Lincolnton, NC, became a suspect in the theft.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/lincoln-county-man-charged-with-assault-after-attacking-brother-deputies-say" title="Lincoln County man charged with assault after attacking brother, deputies say" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_man%20charged%20with%20assault_053119_1559322101111.jpg_7336467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_man%20charged%20with%20assault_053119_1559322101111.jpg_7336467_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_man%20charged%20with%20assault_053119_1559322101111.jpg_7336467_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_man%20charged%20with%20assault_053119_1559322101111.jpg_7336467_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_man%20charged%20with%20assault_053119_1559322101111.jpg_7336467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lincoln County Sheriff&#39;s Office: Suspect David Faulkner, 44, of Vale&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lincoln County man charged with assault after attacking brother, deputies say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 12:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 01:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Lincoln County man is facing assault charges after he attacked and injured his brother over a long standing family dispute, according to the sheriff's office. </p><p>The incident happened on Friday, May 31 at the Home Run Market located in the 3500 block of East NC Highway 27. </p><p>The victim, Douglas Faulkner of Denver, NC, said he had been attacked by his brother, David Faulkner. The incident started during an argument between the two brothers when they met at the convenience store Friday. The argument turned physical when David reportedly assaulted his brother with a vehicle door. More Local News Stories static-position" href="/weather/alert-slight-risk-for-thunderstorms-across-the-area-friday-afternoon"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/WATCH_1559325556977_7335978_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WATCH_1559325556977.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Alert: Slight risk for thunderstorms across the area Friday afternoon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mecklenburg-emts-serenade-patient-at-atrium-health"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Mecklenburg%20EMS_singing_053119_1559320686774.jpg_7336220_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Mecklenburg EMS " title="Mecklenburg EMS_singing_053119_1559320686774.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mecklenburg EMTs serenade patient at Atrium Health</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/alligator-invader-breaks-into-clearwater-home-by-shattering-low-window-police-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/gator%20invader_1559302625189.jpg_7334459_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo credit: City of Clearwater" title="gator invader_1559302625189.jpg-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Alligator invader breaks into Florida Watch more videos </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3575_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3575"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-AD-WJZY_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3575_MOD-AD-WJZY_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3575_MOD-AD-WJZY_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '410054165'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_missing%20woman_053119_1559324726244.jpg_7335940_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_missing%20woman_053119_1559324726244.jpg_7335940_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_missing%20woman_053119_1559324726244.jpg_7335940_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_missing%20woman_053119_1559324726244.jpg_7335940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lincoln&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Five years later, the mystery behind a missing Lincoln County woman remains</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/lincoln-county-man-accused-of-stealing-ford-f-150-pickup-truck-leading-deputies-on-chase" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_vehicle%20theft%20suspect_053119_1559323206616.jpg_7335931_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_vehicle%20theft%20suspect_053119_1559323206616.jpg_7335931_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_vehicle%20theft%20suspect_053119_1559323206616.jpg_7335931_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_vehicle%20theft%20suspect_053119_1559323206616.jpg_7335931_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_vehicle%20theft%20suspect_053119_1559323206616.jpg_7335931_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Lincoln&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lincoln County man accused of stealing Ford F-150 pickup truck, leading deputies on chase</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/lincoln-county-man-charged-with-assault-after-attacking-brother-deputies-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_man%20charged%20with%20assault_053119_1559322101111.jpg_7336467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_man%20charged%20with%20assault_053119_1559322101111.jpg_7336467_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_man%20charged%20with%20assault_053119_1559322101111.jpg_7336467_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_man%20charged%20with%20assault_053119_1559322101111.jpg_7336467_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_man%20charged%20with%20assault_053119_1559322101111.jpg_7336467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lincoln&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x3a;&#x20;Suspect&#x20;David&#x20;Faulkner&#x2c;&#x20;44&#x2c;&#x20;of&#x20;Vale&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lincoln County man charged with assault after attacking brother, deputies say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mecklenburg-emts-serenade-patient-at-atrium-health" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Mecklenburg%20EMS_singing_053119_1559320686774.jpg_7336220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Mecklenburg%20EMS_singing_053119_1559320686774.jpg_7336220_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Mecklenburg%20EMS_singing_053119_1559320686774.jpg_7336220_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Mecklenburg%20EMS_singing_053119_1559320686774.jpg_7336220_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Mecklenburg%20EMS_singing_053119_1559320686774.jpg_7336220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Mecklenburg&#x20;EMS&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mecklenburg EMTs serenade patient at Atrium Health</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/sheriff-man-wanted-for-domestic-violence-against-woman-found-dead-behind-sc-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_wanted%20man_053119_1559317814545.jpg_7335569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_wanted%20man_053119_1559317814545.jpg_7335569_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_wanted%20man_053119_1559317814545.jpg_7335569_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_wanted%20man_053119_1559317814545.jpg_7335569_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_wanted%20man_053119_1559317814545.jpg_7335569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lancaster&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sheriff: Man wanted for domestic violence against woman found dead behind SC home</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3988_" 