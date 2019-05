- A local man is wanted on domestic violence charges against a woman who was found dead on Tuesday behind a Lancaster County home, deputies said.

Derrick Allen McIlwain, 41, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for the offense of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. He's also wanted for shoplifting.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the outstanding warrant on McIlwain is in direct relation to an incident this month involving a woman identified as Ms. Alger.

Following the reported domestic violence incident, Alger's body was found on Tuesday, May 28 a little before 3 p.m. at a vacant home in the 3800 block of Spirit Road in the Rich Hill community. She was found near the steps leading to the deck at the back of the home.

"The circumstances of her death appear suspicious, and an autopsy is being scheduled to determine cause and manner of death," the sheriff's office said who explained her death is being investigated as a homicide and will continue down that path pending autopsy results.

Deputies said McIlwain drives a 2006 Nissan Altima which could have a paper tag or South Carolina tag 8690 - LF. He lives at 930 Dickens Road in Heath Springs. McIlwain is known to possess firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous. He should not be approached, deputies said.

Anyone who spots McIlwain or his vehicle is asked to immediately call the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office or 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or 911.