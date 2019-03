- A man and woman found sleeping inside a vehicle were arrested on multiple charges including felony possession of methamphetamine, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday, March 4 deputies were called to 1053 Midway Road in reference to a hang-up 911 call. As they arrived at the scene, deputies saw a car sitting on the side of the road with two people asleep in the front seat.

After waking and speaking with the man and woman inside the car, deputies discovered there was an outstanding warrant for Tony Mark Stout's arrest. Stout was placed under arrest for the issued warrant.

While searching Stout, deputies found 1.5 grams of meth in his front pants pocket inside a small plastic container. The woman inside the car, Tara Sha Barnes, was also asked to step out of the vehicle. Barnes initially lied about her name before telling deputies she had meth in her purse inside the car.

A small bag containing 1.8 grams of methamphetamine, several other small baggies, two sets of scales, glass smoking pipes, and several hypodermic needles were found in the car.

Both Stout and Barnes were arrested on multiple charges including felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and felony possession of methamphetamine.