- The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office said one of their K9’s is now back at home safe after running off from hearing loud fireworks on the Fourth of July.

"Igor has been found and is safe and unharmed! Thank you everyone for all of your help and concern," the sheriff's office shared on Facebook.

K9 Igor went missing around 9:45 p.m. on July 4, 2019 in the 900 block of Oregon Street in Kannapolis. Igor was taken outside by his handler to use the restroom. K9 Igor was not on lead, which is the usual custom of the handler.

Related: Sheriff's K9 runs off after hearing fireworks in Cabarrus County

While outside, fireworks discharged near the residence. The noise from the fireworks startled K9 Igor causing him to run away. The handler was unable to use verbal commands to retrieve K9 Igor.

K9 Igor is a Belgian Malinois that is trained in explosive detection. He is not trained for any other purposes and is not trained to bite (although all precautions regarding any animal should be observed).