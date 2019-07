- The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating one of their Sheriff’s Office K-9’s.

At approximately 9:45 p.m. on July 4, 2019, in the 900 block of Oregon St, Kannapolis, NC., K-9 Igor was taken outside by his handler to use the restroom. Igor was not on lead, which is the usual custom of the handler.

While outside, fireworks discharged near the residence. The noise from the fireworks startled K-9 Igor causing him to run away. The handler was unable to use verbal commands to retrieve K-9 Igor.

Igor is a Belgian Malinois that is trained in explosive detection K-9. He is not trained for any other purposes and is not trained to bite (although all precautions regarding any animal should be observed).

Officers searched the area through the evening and today and residents were notified using mass notification software of Igor’s disappearance. As of 2:45 p.m. on July 5, Igor has not been located.

Igor was last seen wearing a silver chain collar and is micro-chipped.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of K-9 Igor should call the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office (704) 920-3000 or your local law enforcement agency.