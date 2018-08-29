Sheriff's Office: Car repair shop owner doesn't have driver's license

- FOX 46 is working to get results for customers and former employees of a car transmission repair shop in Salisbury.

We uncovered the owner told a number of lies, but it’s his admission to FOX 46 that might get him in trouble with police.

Charley Price told FOX 46 he uses customers’ cars to run errands, or as he put it, “I went and test drove it.”

He elaborated he used the customer’s truck =, “to pay the electric bill and go get lunch.”

FOX 46 learned not only should he not be driving customers’ cars; he should be driving at all. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says Price doesn’t even have a driver’s license.

After seeing our story, which shows him driving a dodge truck in Lexington, the police department there says it will look into possible charges.

Meanwhile, the more stories we air, the more customers come forward.

“It’s been here for a while,” said one man, “and I noticed it's not coming along.”

Another, Jaime Benitez, said, “Next Friday it's going to be ready. Every time I call him, ‘next Friday it's going to be ready.’ I said just let me know, but don’t tell me lies,” he said.

Benitez said his car has been in the shop for a year.

“I think it's almost ready,” he said with a laugh.

The Advantage Wholesale Transmission website says price will diagnose transmission problems in “an honest and expert manner,” but honesty is not what we’ve experienced.

Here’s how FOX 46 is working to get results: we reached out to reps at the Attorney General’s Office who encourage people to file complaints. Since our first story, former employees and customers say they’ve done so. We reached out again to see if the Attorney General’s Office will open an investigation to protect consumers. We are waiting to hear back.