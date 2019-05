- A death investigation is underway in Union County after a man was found dead in a car, the Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies and crime scene investigators responded to the 7100 block of Howey Bottoms Road in Indian Trail for a report of a body found. They say the man had been there for hours, and at this time, there is no obvious cause of death.

Officials say the man did not live in the area, but was visiting for a social gathering and was in and around properties in the area Sunday night. Deputies also say they've had dealings with this individual in the past.

No other information has been released at this time.

